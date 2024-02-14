PGA Genesis Open Outright Picks: Homa, Aberg and Thomas Look Good

In the thrilling world of PGA betting, the Genesis Open stands out as a battleground for the titans of golf, and this year, our picks are as strategic as they are bold.

Top 5 Genesis Open Winner Odds at FanDuel

Scottie Scheffler: +600

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Justin Thomas: +1600

Viktor Hovland: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1600

Leading the charge for us is Max Homa (+2200), a golfer whose affinity for this course is undeniable. With a history of remarkable finishes, including second last year and a victory three years prior, Homa’s connection to the course is further solidified by his decision to move to the area. He’s our top pick.

Ludvig Aberg, with odds of +2200, makes an enticing choice. His trajectory in the golfing world suggests he’s on the cusp of a breakthrough, and this could very well be his event. He brings a unique blend of Swedish finesse and Texan training to the table. His runner-up finishes in the last two events signal a player on the verge of victory.

Justin Thomas, snagged early on Monday morning at 22 to 1, has seen his odds tighten to +1600, reflecting the betting market’s recognition of his potential for this tournament.

Cameron Young, listed at 35 to 1, presents a value that’s hard to ignore, embodying the blend of skill and consistency that could see him outperform his odds.

Adam Scott (+3300), with his impeccable track record at this venue, and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+4000) are golfers who cannot be overlooked. Will Zalatoris, at 55 to 1, offers another intriguing option, his game potentially poised for a standout performance.

Corey Connors, at 100 to 1, epitomizes the sleeper pick. His game perfectly suits the course, proving that sheer power isn’t the only way to success here.

Tom Hoge is our wildcard at 120 to 1. His consistent performance across tournaments this year, marked by several top-20 finishes, indicates a win might be on the horizon. His resilience and determination make him a compelling choice for those looking to back an underdog.

Adam Svensson, at 150 to 1, rounds out our picks as the dark horse, a golfer whose previous performances at this tournament hint at an undervalued potential. His inclusion is a nod to the unpredictable nature of golf, where long shots can and do make their mark.

In golf betting, the Genesis Open presents a canvas rich with opportunity. Our selections reflect a blend of analytical rigor and a deep appreciation for the game’s nuances. As the tournament unfolds, each golfer on our list carries not just our hopes for a lucrative outcome but also the spirit of competition that defines the sport.

