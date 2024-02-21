PGA Tour Mexico Open Odds and Picks: McNealy, Pendrith Solid Longshots

The Mexico Open presents a unique opportunity for bettors and golf enthusiasts, especially with a field that might lack the star power of other PGA Tour events but still offers valuable betting prospects. With the top players not performing to expectations over the last seven weeks, it’s an opportune moment to look beyond the favorites for potential winners.

Top 10 Mexico Open Winner Odds at FanDuel

Tony Finau: +900

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard: +1400

Keith Mitchell: +2200

Stephan Jaeger: +2500

Taylor Pendrith: +2500

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen: +2800

Thomas Detry: +3000

Erik van Rooyen: +3300

Emiliano Grillo: +3300

Davis Thompson: +3500

Patrick Rodgers: +3500

Ryan Fox: +3500

Taylor Pendrith (+2500) emerges as a standout candidate for the Mexico Open. Known for his exceptional driving distance, Pendrith’s game is well-suited to the Vidanta Vallarta course, which is playing longer and softer this year, stretching over 7,500 yards. His proficiency in bogey avoidance, coupled with a recent track record of top-15 finishes in five of his last seven starts, underscores his potential in this tournament. Despite his impressive form, Pendrith remains somewhat under the radar, making him an intriguing pick for bettors.

Maverick McNealy (+5000) is another golfer to watch. His performance at the Phoenix Open highlighted improvements in his iron game, complementing his long drives and exceptional putting skills. With a sixth-place finish at the WM indicating his form, McNealy is positioned as a strong contender in full-field events like the Mexico Open.

Sam Stevens (+5500), although less familiar to some, carries notable potential. His collegiate background at Oklahoma State, alongside top professionals like Austin Eckroat, Matt Wolff, and Viktor Hovland, speaks to his caliber. Stevens’ third-place finish last year at Corales in Punta Cana, on a similarly long course with comparable grass, combined with his current odds adjustment from 90 to 1 down to the fifties, marks him as a valuable bet.

The course, known for favoring long hitters, brings Tony Finau (+900) into the spotlight as a favorite, often dubbed the “Tony Mexico Open” due to his previous performances here, including a win and a second-place finish. However, Finau’s recent struggles with putting might deter bets on him as the outright winner.

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1400) and Emiliano Grillo (+3300) are also top considerations. HÃ¸jgaard’s post-Ryder Cup form, with four top tens and a win, positions him well for a top-10 finish. Grillo, noted for his recent putting improvements and solid ball-striking, is a sensible pick for a top-20 finish.

Overall, the Mexico Open is shaping up to be a tournament where looking beyond the obvious choices could yield significant rewards, with long hitters and recent performers offering the best value in a field ripe for the unexpected.

