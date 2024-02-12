SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 12

With football in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to college basketball as March Madness looms. Tonight’s schedule is relatively light, but a few games merit attention.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Monday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Wake Forest at Duke

Spread: Duke (-6.5) | Moneyline: Duke (-285) | Total: 151.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

The ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils have bounced back nicely since losing to North Carolina, waxing both Notre Dame and Boston College in dominant home victories. They remain at home for a third straight contest as they host Wake Forest tonight. The Demon Deacons are 8-4 in ACC play and 16-7 overall, sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The two things missing from Wake Forest’s resume could be remedied tonight: a victory over a marquee opponent and a win in a tough road game. Wake Forest has been outstanding at home (winners of 12 straight in Winston-Salem) but has struggled mightily on the road. SportsGrid’s model likes that trend to continue, taking Duke to win by more than ten points, covering the 6.5-point spread. The 5-star projections are Duke with the points and on the moneyline.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Duke (-6.5) and Duke (-285) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

8:00 p.m. ET – West Virginia at TCU

Spread: TCU (-12.5) | Moneyline: TCU (-850) | Total: 149.5

Where to Watch: ESPN+ | Location: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Life in the Big 12 is rough, as the league has as much quality and depth as any in the country. TCU is only 5-5 in conference play and 16-7 overall, but they have a lot of quality wins and would be in the tournament if it began today. Still, the Horned Frogs need to bounce back from two straight losses and get a win over an over-matched West Virginia team. The Mountaineers are just 8-15 overall and 3-7 in league play, one game out of the basement. WVU has zero road wins this season, and SportsGrid’s model is picking it to stay that way. The Horned Frogs are favored by 12.5, and the model has them winning by nearly 17 points. With two teams that have struggled to score consistently, the under is the other five-star pick from this game.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: TCU (-12.5) and UNDER 149.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

