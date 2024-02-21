SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 21

Hump Day Hoops! The college basketball schedule is getting interesting as conference title races come more into focus with each passing game. Wednesday is always a heavy night of action, and today is no different.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Wednesday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Clemson at Georgia Tech

Spread: Clemson (-6.5) | Moneyline: Clemson (-285) | Total: 145.5

Where to Watch: ACC Network | Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

The Clemson Tigers suffered another disappointing and close home loss over the weekend, dropping them to 7-7 in ACC play. That makes four conference losses by a total of six points. That heartbreak brings value to the table for bettors. The Tigers are a better road team with significantly better shooting splits away from the confines of Littlejohn Coliseum, and road wins over Alabama, Syracuse, Florida State, and North Carolina. PJ Hall and Joseph Girard form a duo averaging north of 35 points per game. Georgia Tech is struggling mightily as losers of 7 of 9 contests since an earlier comeback win at Clemson.

Clemson is currently comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field, but they would be wise to avoid any bad losses, which this would qualify as. The Tigers are favored by 6.5 points, but the SportsGrid model likes them to win by double that margin. A nearly 13-point margin projection makes the moneyline, currently sitting at -285, a smart play. These two teams combined for 183 points in their first meeting, a feat that is not repeatable. The SportsGrid model also has the under as one of its five-star projections for today’s games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Clemson (-6.5), Clemson (-285), and UNDER 145.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

8:30 p.m. ET – Nebraska at Indiana

Spread: Nebraska (-1.5) | Moneyline: Nebraska (-111) | Total: 147.5

Where to Watch: | Location: Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a record of 18-8 and have turned Lincoln into a fortress, winning 16 of their 17 home games this season. Their issues have come on the road. Nebraska is just 1-7 in road games, with the lone victory coming earlier in the year at Kansas State. In Big Ten play, Nebraska has road losses to Minnesota (by 11), Wisconsin (by 16), Iowa (by 18), Rutgers (by 5), Maryland (by 22), Illinois (by 3), and Northwestern (by 12). Nonetheless, the SportsGrid model loves Nebraska in a road conference game tonight at Indiana. The Huskers are projected to win by 9.8 points and come out on top 75 percent of the time. That makes taking Nebraska with the 1.5 points and the short moneyline at -111 great value plays.

The Indiana Hoosiers have been awful lately, with a comeback victory over Ohio State as the lone bright spot in a bleak landscape of losses. IU is searching for answers, and head coach Mike Woodson’s seat is warming up. The Hoosiers have home losses to Northwestern and Penn State. Assembly Hall has not been difficult for teams that spread IU’s defense out and hit shots from the perimeter, something Nebraska will aim to do.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nebraska (-1.5), Nebraska (-111) and UNDER 147.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

