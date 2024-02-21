SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Player Prop Bets for February 21

Hump Day Hoops. Football is done, and attention has now shifted to college basketball. Wednesday is a big day on the schedule, and there are several exciting games and some fun player props to consider.

SportsGrid’s favorite player prop picks for Wednesday’s college basketball action are here.

7:00 p.m. ET – Duke at Miami

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL

The Duke Blue Devils are back in the top ten, at number eight in this week’s poll. They have won four straight games and now travel to Miami to play a fading Miami Hurricanes squad. The SportsGrid model has a pair of five-star projections in this game. First, Miami’s big man Norchad Omier’s point total is listed on the market at 18.5 points. Omier is averaging an impressive 17.8 points per game but has scored less than 19 points in eight of the past 11 games. Duke has a few big bodies to throw at Omier, and the SportsGrid model projects him to go under the total.

The SportsGrid model also has an under listed for Duke point guard, Jeremy Roach. The market has his point total listed at 13.5 points, a half-point below his season average of 14. Roach has scored 17, 12, and 16 in the past three games but is not shooting much as Duke’s offense flows through Kyle Filipowski. The SportsGrid model projects Roach for only 11.7 points in this contest.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Norchad Omier UNDER 18.5 points, Jeremy Roach UNDER 13.5 points | SportsGrid Projections: 5 stars

9:00 p.m. ET – Kentucky at LSU

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

The Kentucky Wildcats travel south to play the LSU Tigers in a 9:00 p.m. clash, and the SportsGrid player props model has a few plays for this game. Beginning on the underdog side, the SportsGrid model projects LSU’s Will Baker to score less than the market total of 13.5 points. Baker averages only 12.2 points per game, and games of 25 and 24 buoy that average. He has been under 14 points in eight of the team’s twelve games in 2024.

The SportsGrid model also has a pair of solid plays for Kentucky’s Adou Thiero. The sophomore has turned into a nice energy piece off the bench for the Wildcats, averaging 22 minutes per game for John Calipari’s squad. Thiero is listed with a total of 10.5 points, three points higher than his season average. The SportsGrid model has Thiero listed under for points, projecting only 8.9 for the contest. There is great value in his rebound total. The posted market number is 4.5 rebounds, with the SportsGrid model projecting an easy cover with 6.2 boards. The suggested play for Thiero is under on the points and over on the rebounds.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Will Baker UNDER 13.5 points, Adou Thiero OVER 4.5 rebounds, Adou Thiero UNDER 10.5 points | SportsGrid Projections: 4.5 stars

