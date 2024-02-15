SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for February 15

With a large slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:00 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Puck Line: Maple Leafs -1.5 | Moneyline: Maple Leafs Moneyline -162 | Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)

Where to Watch: NBCSP, TSN4 | Location: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

With a shorthanded lineup earlier this week against the St. Louis Blues, the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to play one of their most complete games of the season. They’ll need a similar effort against a Philadelphia Flyers squad that doesn’t lack in the effort department and has been punching above their weight class. The Leafs have won six of their last ten games, and their price isn’t egregious enough in this matchup to make us look at the visitors.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Maple Leafs Moneyline (-162) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

Sticking with the Maple Leafs and Flyers matchup, there’s more value available. The Flyers have played well in a road environment and will make it challenging for Toronto in multiple areas. Over the last four games for the Flyers, three of them have fallen under the total. With the Maple Leafs being well aware they need to play stronger defensively with Morgan Rielly out of the lineup, look for another low-scoring matchup tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-122) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils

Puck Line: Devils -1.5 | Moneyline: Devils Moneyline -120 | Total: 6.5 (O -114, U -106)

Where to Watch: BSW, MSGSN | Location: Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

The Los Angeles Kings are coming off an embarrassing 7-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres and will look to bounce back against the New Jersey Devils tonight. They might have caught this Devils team at the wrong time because they’re starting to find their stride. The Devils have won two in a row, and star center Jack Hughes is back in the lineup. Look for the Devils to extend their win streak to three against the Kings on Thursday.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Devils Moneyline (-120) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

8:00 p.m. ET – Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

Puck Line: Stars -1.5 | Moneyline: Stars Moneyline -120 | Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)

Where to Watch: ESPN+, HULU | Location: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)

Although it was a struggle to close out January and start February for the Nashville Predators, they present some interesting value tonight as they get set to host the Dallas Stars. The Stars are grinding away and continue to lead the Central division, but the Predators have quietly won two in a row against the Stars. There’s some real value in backing the plus-money home underdogs in this Central Division clash.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Predators Moneyline (+115) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

