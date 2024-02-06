SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for February 6

With an extensive slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:00 p.m. ET – Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Puck Line: Hurricanes -1.5 | Moneyline: Hurricanes Moneyline -142 | Total: 6.5 (O -102, U -120)

Where to Watch: SNP, BSSO | Location: PNC Arena (Raleigh, NC)

The Vancouver Canucks had a dominant first unofficial first half of the regular season, and that was highlighted by their representatives at the NHL All-Star Game. It wasn’t as smooth for the Carolina Hurricanes, who dealt with key injuries and inconsistencies but are still right in the running for the division crown. The Canucks are hot entering this contest and have won eight of their last ten, while the Hurricanes are right there with them, having captured seven of their previous ten. Carolina is 15-5-4 at home, and that’s good enough for us to back their price tonight on the moneyline.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hurricanes Moneyline (-142) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers

Puck Line: Panthers -1.5 | Moneyline: Panthers Moneyline -210 | Total: 6.5 (O +112, U -140)

Where to Watch: NBCSP, BSFL | Location: Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, FL)

Despite seeing four of their last five games go over the number, the Philadelphia Flyers prefer their games to be tight-checking and low-scoring. They’ll look for that tonight against a Florida Panthers squad that’s seen the total go under in three of their last five games. We’re not expecting fireworks in this matchup, so we’re content backing the semi-juiced price of -140 on the under 6.5.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 Goals (-140) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Puck Line: Penguins -1.5 | Moneyline: Penguins Moneyline -114 | Total: 5.5 (O -130, U +106)

Where to Watch: SN-PIT, TSN3 | Location: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PN)

The Winnipeg Jets had a solid start to the season, and management rewarded their players by making a significant addition, acquiring Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens. The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t picked a lane yet regarding how they’ll approach the March 8 trade deadline. A win in this spot tonight against the Jets at home will go a long way in getting some positive momentum going.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Penguins Moneyline (-114) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:30 p.m. ET – Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils

Puck Line: Avalanche -1.5 | Moneyline: Avalanche Moneyline -118 | Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

Where to Watch: ESPN+, HULU | Location: Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

The Colorado Avalanche are coming off a tight 2-1 loss in overtime to the New York Rangers last night. They’ll look to bounce back tonight against a New Jersey Devils team that has underachieved in the first half. A big reason for that is injuries, but that doesn’t change their record. Colorado’s picked up seven wins over their last ten games, while the Devils have just three over that same sample size. Backing the Avalanche to bounce back after last night has some value at -118.

Not only are we targeting the Avalanche on the moneyline as a 5-star play, but we also like the total in this matchup. The Avalanche have seen the total go under in two of their last three games, while the Devils have seen that transpire in five of their previous eight games. The Under 6.5 tonight is a value at -110 that’s worth backing.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 Goals (-110), Avalanche Moneyline (-118) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

