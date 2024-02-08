SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for February 8

With an extensive slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:00 p.m. ET – Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils

Puck Line: Devils -1.5 | Moneyline: Devils Moneyline -137 | Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)

Where to Watch: SNW, MSGSN | Location: Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

The Calgary Flames are coming off a decisive victory over the juggernaut Boston Bruins and will look to build off that on the road tonight vs. New Jersey. The Flames have won six of their last ten games and two in a row. Although the Devils are also coming off a victory, they sit at only 4-5-1 over their last ten games. Calgary played some consistent hockey in January, and we like the value in backing that trend to continue tonight with their plus-money price on the moneyline.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Flames Moneyline (+114) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Puck Line: Jets-1.5 | Moneyline: Jets Moneyline -140 | Total: 6.5 (O -115, U -105)

Where to Watch: NBCSP, TSN3 | Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Heading into the regular season, you wouldn’t have found many people who believed the Philadelphia Flyers would be in a playoff position in the Metropolitan Division on February 8. The Flyers continue to chug along under head coach John Tortorella and are playing host to the Winnipeg Jets tonight. The Jets have been consistent but are in a rut, having lost two in a row. There’s value in that continuing tonight, leading to us backing the Flyers on the moneyline at home.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Flyers Moneyline (+116) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders

Puck Line: Islanders -1.5 | Moneyline: Islanders Moneyline -126 | Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -118)

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: UBS Arena (Elmont, NY)

The Tampa Bay Lightning played some solid hockey in January but are coming off having their win streak snapped yesterday night against the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders came out of the All-Star break on Monday with a bang against Toronto and picked up two big points. With the Islanders returning home and the Lightning playing for the second night in a row, backing New York at home has some value at -126 on the moneyline.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Islanders Moneyline (-126) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

Part two of the Jets and Flyers matchup on Thursday night revolves around the total. This matchup’s total is 6.5, with the over listed at -115 and the under at -105. The Jets have typically been a stringy defensive group this season with great goaltending, while the same can’t be said for the Flyers, who’ve seen the total go over in four of their last six games. There’s value present in a high-scoring tonight between these two teams.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115) | SportsGrid Projections: 4 Stars

