SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets & Player Props for February 19

3:30 p.m. ET – Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken

Puck Line: Kraken 1.5 | Moneyline: Kraken Moneyline -134 | Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128)

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

The Detroit Red Wings continue to cling to the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Seattle Kraken are sitting on the outside looking in in the Western Conference. The Red Wings have posted a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games compared to the Kraken’s 4-5-1 record. Detroit has quietly posted a strong 13-12-1 record as the visitors and their value in backing their plus-money odds today at +110.

4:00 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Puck Line: Jets 1.5 | Moneyline: Jets Moneyline -126 | Total: 5.5 (O -132, U +108)

Where to Watch: SNW, TSN3 | Location: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, AB)

The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets appear to be headed in opposite directions. The Jets have won three games straight, while the Flames have lost three in a row. Still, their records don’t tell the entire story. The Flames are due to bust out of their slump, and there’s value in them doing that as the home team today. Back the Flames to get back in the win column at +105 on the moneyline.

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

The Vancouver Canucks have been one of the top stories in the NHL this season. They have a great group of forwards up front that have continued to produce big. J.T. Miller has come as advertised again this season and tallied 70 points in 56 games. Miller continues to put pucks on the net, which is one reason we’re backing him to go over 2.5 shots on goal. Miller has done this in four of his last five games, and there’s value in this number at +108.

Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has continued to lead by example, which is a big reason why this team took a big step in 2023-24 and established itself as a playoff contender. Larkin has registered 48 points in 48 games. The Red Wings star center has his shots on goal prop listed at 2.5 today, and he’s gone over that number in two of his last five games. Against a vulnerable Seattle team that allows a lot of shots, there’s value in Larkin going over the number at -138.

Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off an impressive overtime victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon. Leon Draisail had another strong game and recorded two assists, which has him up to 65 points in 51 games. Over his last five games, Draisaitl has recorded three or more shots in two games. The Oilers visit the Arizona Coyotes today, and we’re backing Draisaitl to record over 2.5 shots on goal at -140.

