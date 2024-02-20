SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets & Player Props for February 20

With an extensive slate in the NHL today, there’s lots of value on the board worth considering.

7:00 p.m. ET – New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Puck Line: Penguins – 1.5 | Moneyline: Penguins Moneyline -137 | Total: 5.5 (O -134, U +110)

Where to Watch: SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS, SN-PIT, MSGSN | Location: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)

With poor play in February for the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins, both parties have quietly fallen out of the postseason race in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins are 3-6-1 over their last ten games, while the Islanders are 3-3-4. There hasn’t been much positivity from either side, leading us to try and take advantage of the Islander’s poor road record of 9-11-5.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Penguins Moneyline (-137) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

7:00 p.m. ET – Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers

Puck Line: Rangers – 1.5 | Moneyline: Rangers Moneyline -137 | Total: 6.5 (O -102, U -120)

Where to Watch: BSSW, MSG | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

The Dallas Stars outplayed the Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon but could not complete the victory in a lengthy shootout. The Stars have posted a 7-1-2 record over their last ten games, putting them in line to be a potential match to halt the New York Ranger’s seven-game win streak. The Stars are quietly 17-6-5 on the road, which helps us get the confidence to back their status as underdogs tonight at +114.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Stars Moneyline (+114) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Bo Horvat – New York Islanders to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

Despite the Islanders sitting in the middle of a big slump, Bo Horvat has continued to produce offensively. Horvat has registered 48 points in 53 games, including three points over his last five games. Horvat’s shots on goal prop tonight is listed at 2.5, and he’s exceeded that number in four of his previous five games. Despite some juice on the over, that’s a number we’ll happily get behind at -140.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Horvat to Record Over 2.5 Shots (-140) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

Sam Reinhart has been a significant offensive weapon for the Florida Panthers. Reinhart has tallied 66 points in 55 games, which included 39 goals. The former Buffalo Sabre has his shots on goal prop set at 2.5 tonight, with some slight juice on the over at -128. Reinhart has only recorded over 2.5 shots on goal once over his last five games, but there’s value in him doing so tonight in a juicy matchup against the Ottawa Senators on a back-to-back.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Reinhart to Record Over 2.5 Shots (-128) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Joel Eriksson Ek – Minnesota Wild to Score a Goal

If you’re looking for a player coming off a red-hot performance on Monday, look no further than Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek. The Swedish forward recorded three goals and three assists in a 10-7 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Eriksson Ek has now recorded seven goals over his last four games, and he’s too hot to ignore his +200 price tag to find the back of the net again tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Erikkson Ek to Score (+200) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

