SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets & Player Props for February 22

7:00 p.m. ET – Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Puck Line: Penguins – 1.5 | Moneyline: Penguins Moneyline -210 | Total: 6.5 (O +112, U -138)

Where to Watch: TSN2, SN-PIT, RDS | Location: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Montreal Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss at home to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, while the Pittsburgh Penguins have fallen out of the playoff picture and lost seven of their last ten games. Three of the previous five Penguins games have seen six or fewer goals scored, while the same can be said for the Habs in two of their last four. Despite the juiced price, the under 6.5 is a strong play tonight at -138.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-138) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

8:00 p.m. ET – New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues

Puck Line: Blues – 1.5 | Moneyline: Blues Moneyline -114 | Total: 6.5 (O -102, U -120)

Where to Watch: MSGSN2, BSMW | Location: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO)

The New York and St. Louis Blues are each trying to stay alive in the playoff picture in their respective conferences. The line is set extremely tight tonight in what is close to a pick ’em, with the Blues getting the nod as a slight home favorite at -114. The Islanders have slowly started to pick things up of late and have points in seven of their last ten games. The Islanders’ slight value on the moneyline is worth backing tonight at -105.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Islanders Moneyline (-105) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Claude Giroux – Ottawa Senators to Score a Goal

Although things haven’t gone according to plan for the Ottawa Senators this season, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been at least some bright spots within the organization. Veteran forward Claude Giroux has continued to play at a near-point-per-game pace and has tallied 50 points in 53 games. Giroux has points in each of his last five games, including a pair of goals. Backing Giroux to find the back of the net tonight has value at +240.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Giroux to Score (+240) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Dylan Larkin – Detroit Red Wings to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

The Detroit Red Wings continue to occupy the final wild-card position in the Eastern Conference, and a significant reason for that is the consistency of their captain, Dylan Larkin. Larkin has 49 points over 49 games and is coming off points in each of his last two contests. Larkin’s shots on goal prop tonight against Colorado is set at 2.5, and offense is expected in this clash. As a result, we’re comfortable with the juiced price and are backing Larkin to record over 2.5 shots at –144.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Larkin to Record Over 2.5 Shots (-144) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

Sam Reinhart has been a significant offensive weapon for the Florida Panthers. Reinhart has tallied 67 points in 56 games, which included 39 goals. The former Buffalo Sabre has his shots on goal prop set at 2.5 tonight, sitting in plus-money territory at +120. Reinhart has only recorded over 2.5 shots on goal once over his last five games, but the plus-money price tag makes it worthwhile to back this sniper to break out of his shooting slump.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Reinhart to Record Over 2.5 Shots (+120) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating