SportsGrid’s Best NHL Player Prop Bets for February 12

With a four-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

SportsGrid looks at the top hockey prop picks for Monday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand – Seattle Kraken to Score a Goal

The Seattle Kraken are hanging around in the Western Conference playoff race, and a big reason why is that they’ve been getting timely depth scoring. One of their scorers is Oliver Bjorskstrand, who has 40 points in 51 games. Bjorkstrand has played strong hockey over his last five games, registering four points. Bjorkstrand is listed at +260 to score tonight against a New Jersey team that’s questionable at best defensively.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Bjorkstrand to Score a Goal (+260) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

One player who’s made a sizable impact on defense for the Seattle Kraken is Vince Dunn. The left-shot defenseman has registered 39 points in 47 games. Instead of targeting Dunn to find the scoresheet tonight, we’re looking at his shots on goal prop, which is set at 2.5. Over Dunn’s last four games, he’s tallied three or more shots on net in three of them. With his price listed at +144 to do so again tonight, that’s a number we can’t afford to pass up.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Dunn to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+144) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Blake Coleman – Calgary Flames to Score a Goal

Blake Coleman’s production is one of the bigger surprises for the Calgary Flames. Coleman has quietly registered 43 points in 52 games, including 21 goals. The Flames have a tough matchup on the road tonight in New York, but Coleman thrives in this exact matchup. Coleman has recorded three points over his last two games, and there’s direct value in him scoring tonight at +220.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Coleman to Score a Goal (+220) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Jonathan Marchessault – Vegas Golden Knights to Record Under 3.5 Shots on Goal

After playing a vital role for the Vegas Golden Knights in winning their first Stanley Cup last year, Jonathan Marchessault has continued to be an essential piece of this hockey team. Marchessault has tallied 42 points in 52 games and is a significant part of their offense. Still, Marchessault’s shots on goal prop tonight is set at 3.5, and he’s gone under that number in three of his last five games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Marchessault to Record Under 3.5 Shots on Goal (-156) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

If you’re looking for a player who’s found his stride after a slow start to the regular season, Matt Boldy is your guy. He’s now putting up respectable point totals, with 35 points in 44 games. With his point totals on the rise, it’s no coincidence that Boldy’s shots on goal have also been rising. In three of his last four games, Boldy has recorded three or more shots on goal. That’s a good enough trend for us to back the over 2.5 shots on goal tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Boldy to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-165) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating