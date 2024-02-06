SportsGrid’s Best NHL Player Prop Bets for February 6

With a large slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

Blake Coleman – Calgary Flames to Score a Goal

One of the biggest surprises on the Calgary Flames has been Blake Coleman. We knew he could be an impactful player, but we didn’t expect him to appear on the scoresheet as much as he has. In 49 games, Coleman has registered 20 goals and is bringing a lot to the table for Calgary. Tonight’s matchup against Boston on the road plays to his skillset, leading us to back him to score at +260.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Coleman to Score a Goal (+260) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Gabriel Vilardi – Winnipeg Jets to Score a Goal

Don’t look now, but Gabriel Vilardi has quietly outplayed Pierre-Luc Dubois, who he was included in a package for in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings. The Winnipeg Jets have gotten the better end of the agreement so far, and a big reason for that has been Vilardi. The former King has tallied 11 goals and nine assists in 27 games. Vilardi is listed at +240 to find the back of the net tonight, and that price point is very appetizing.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Vilardi to Score a Goal (+240) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh Penguins to Record Over 3.5 Shots on Goal

After another appearance at the NHL All-Star Game, Sidney Crosby will try to elevate his Pittsburgh Penguins back into a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Crosby has quietly had another dominant season, registering 50 points in 46 games. We’re not targeting his point totals tonight; instead, we’re looking at his shots on goal prop, which is set at 3.5. Crosby has recorded four or more shots on goal in three of his last five games, meaning we’re thrilled to get plus-money value for him to do it again.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Crosby to Record Over 3.5 Shots (+104) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers to Score a Goal

One of the best stories of the unofficial first half of the NHL season has been Sam Reinhart with the Florida Panthers. Reinhart is right in the running for the Rocket Richard trophy after tallying 37 goals in his first 49 games. With a pace like that, there’s not much value attached to his price to score tonight, but we’re still comfortable backing the number at +110.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Reinhart to Score a Goal (+110) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sean Couturier – Philadelphia Flyers to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

It’s been nice to see Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier back and taking a consistent shift after the injuries he’s dealt with over the years. The veteran center has tallied 31 points in 46 games and is still a significant presence defensively. Couturier’s shots on goal prop is set at 2.5 tonight, and he’s gone over that number in three of his last five games. Targeting him to go over that number again is worthwhile at -104.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Couturier to Record Over 2.5 Shots (-104) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

