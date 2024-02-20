Tiger Woods Returns to PGA Tour: When Will Tiger Next Golf?

In a much-anticipated comeback, Tiger Woods made his return to competitive action on the PGA Tour at Riviera for the first time since the 2023 Masters. However, the golfing legend completed just one round before being forced to withdraw on Friday due to illness. The scene at Riviera on Friday afternoon was chaotic as fans witnessed Woods leaving the course prematurely.

Walking alongside Jordan Spieth, who was also battling illness, he observed a mass exodus of spectators from the course. The sudden departure of fans hinted at something unusual unfolding. Upon checking their phones, the news of Woods’ withdrawal spread rapidly among spectators and officials alike.

Woods’ withdrawal due to illness raised concerns about the health of other players. Patrick Cantlay, who fell short on Sunday, had battled a 100-degree fever during the final round. The prevalence of illness among top players highlighted the impact of health issues even on the PGA Tour’s best.

Before his withdrawal, Woods showed glimpses of his former self with a strong start, including a couple of birdies. However, reports of back spasms added to the uncertainty surrounding his health. Despite these setbacks, Woods managed to complete 24 holes, demonstrating his resilience amidst health challenges.

Woods’ unfinished business at his own event indicated a potential return at upcoming tournaments such as the Players Championship or Bay Hill. The roller-coaster performance, with a mix of birdies, bogeys, and pars, reflected Woods’ sporadic appearances and his ongoing battle with health issues.

While Woods’ early exit disappointed fans, his determination to compete despite setbacks left a positive impression. As the golfing world awaits his next move, Woods’ brief return serves as a reminder of his enduring impact on the sport. Despite health concerns, Woods’ resilience and commitment to the game continue to inspire fans worldwide.

