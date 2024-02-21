Top Dark Horse Pick for Presidents’ Trophy and Stanley Cup Winner

As the NHL season progresses, the race for the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team finishing the regular season with the most points, is heating up.

Top 5 Presidents’ Trophy Winner Odds at FanDuel

Florida Panthers: +310

New York Rangers: +500

Vancouver Canucks: +500

Boston Bruins: +650

Winnipeg Jets: +750

The current favorites to clinch this accolade include the Panthers (+310), Rangers (+500), Canucks (+500), Bruins (+650), and Jets (+750), each demonstrating the skill and consistency required to lead the league standings. However, whether these teams will maintain their pace or if an underdog might surge ahead.

The Carolina Hurricanes (+1600) emerge as a noteworthy wild card in this context. Despite needing to close some gaps in the standings, their ambitions extend beyond merely securing the Presidents’ Trophy; they aim to capture the Stanley Cup.

Top 5 Stanley Cup Winner Odds at FanDuel

Florida Panthers: +800

Colorado Avalanche: +850

Edmonton Oilers: +850

Dallas Stars: +1000

Boston Bruins: +1000

Carolina Hurricanes: +1000

The imminent return of Frederik Andersen, recovering from a blood clotting issue, is a significant boost for the team. Andersen’s comeback strengthens the Hurricanes’ goaltending, a critical factor as they seek to overcome previous postseason hurdles.

Another crucial element for the Hurricanes is the presence of Andrei Svechnikov. Absent during last year’s playoffs, his goal-scoring prowess was sorely missed, especially in the tight series against the Panthers, where Carolina was swept despite closely contested matches. Svechnikov’s ability to tilt the ice in favor of the Hurricanes could prove pivotal, not just in the regular season but also in their quest for playoff success.

Under the guidance of Rod Brind’Amour, the Hurricanes have been lauded for their exceptional possession play, a hallmark of their strategy. As they gear up for the season’s final stretch, the integration of Andersen and the impact of Svechnikov could propel them toward the Presidents’ Trophy and deep into the playoffs, potentially fulfilling their ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup.

Hurricanes Next Game Odds (Thursday, Feb. 22)

Spread: FLA +1.5 (-250) | CAR -1.5 (+202)

Moneyline: FLA -102 | Virginia Tech -118

Total: OVER 6.5 (-+104) | UNDER 6.5 (-128)

For bettors and fans alike, keeping an eye on the Hurricanes might offer intriguing opportunities. Their potential as a dark horse in the Presidents’ Trophy race and their Stanley Cup aspirations make them a team to watch as the season unfolds.

