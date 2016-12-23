Bruins Score Big Win Vs. Panthers But Still Have Room To Improve

Share this:

The Boston Bruins rebounded from Tuesday night’s loss to the New York Islanders with a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. The B’s got goals from Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron, and David Backes, while Tuukka Rask was stellar in net with 29 saves.

“I thought we handled it well, but we can handle it better,” coach Claude Julien told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “Overall, I thought we had a decent game and a pretty good game against a team there that thought the game was just as important as we did.”

Hear more from Julien in the video above.

Thumbnail photo viaRobert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images