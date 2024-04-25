The Bruins-Maple Leafs rivalry was on display Wednesday night, including moments in between the action.

Max Domi skated into Jeremy Swayman’s path during a TV timeout in the second period. Pat Maroon was irate on the Boston bench, but the officials did not discipline the Toronto forward. It was a moment Swayman brushed off postgame.

“He was just skating. I was skating,” Swayman told reporters, per the Bruins. “I told Emily (Swayman’s girlfriend) I had to do more pushups. So I’m going to work on that (Wednesday).”

The moment was among the multiple physical altercations in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. The B’s came out of the matchup with a 4-2 victory thanks to captain Brad Marchand, who got into it with former Bruin Tyler Bertuzzi and caught the ire of Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman was one of the stars of the night with 28 saves and playing a key part in Toronto going 0-for-5 on the power play. Head coach Jim Montgomery likely will be tight-lipped about who the starting goalie will be for Game 4. Swayman certainly did enough to earn a second-straight start, but the decision will be Montgomery’s.

Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with an hour of pregame.