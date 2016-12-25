Cavaliers Beat Warriors On Christmas Day In Epic NBA Finals Rematch

Share this:

Christmas Day featured a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals, and it didn’t disappoint.

The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors 109-108 on the back of a Kyrie Irving game-winning shot with just over three seconds remaining.

With the game tied with under two minutes to go, LeBron James threw down a monster dunk to give the Cavs a late lead.

After a back-and-forth affair in the final minutes of the game, the Warriors held a one-point lead with just over 13 seconds remaining.

Enter, Kyrie Irving:

Kyrie Irving comes up clutch against the Warriors once again!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mweq7ic18h — BallersHype (@BallersHype) December 25, 2016

The Warriors had one more chance, but Kevin Durant got tangled up with Richard Jefferson and tossed up a desperate heave, sealing the win for Cleveland.

Richard Jefferson got away with a trip on Kevin Durant. #NBA #NBAXmas https://t.co/wOR7mLEYHa — DA BRODIE (@thevvindycity) December 25, 2016

Durant finished the game with a double-double, posting 36 points and 15 rebounds, while James led the Cavaliers in points with 31 points and added 13 rebounds.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images