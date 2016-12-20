Junior Lake Among Red Sox’s 2017 Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

Share this:

Six fresh faces will join the Boston Red Sox’s new-look roster in February.

On Tuesday the Red Sox added six non-roster invitees to their 2017 spring training team: infielder Matt Dominguez, outfielder Junior Lake, catchers Dan Butler and Jake DePew, and pitchers Edgar Olmos and Marcus Walden.

The most notable names on the list are Dominguez and Lake, both of whom saw major league action with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016. Lake, a native of the Dominican Republic who initially signed with the Cubs, batted .284 in his rookie season for Chicago in 2013 but has yet to recapture that success. The 26-year-old has played for three teams in the last two years and appeared in 22 games for Toronto last season, batting .200.

Dominguez, a 12th overall pick in Major League Baseball’s 2007 amateur draft, was the Houston Astros’ primary third baseman for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. He posted a .241 batting average with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs in 152 games in 2013 and batted .215 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 157 games the following season. He played in five games for the Blue Jays last season.

Butler has played in 628 games in the Red Sox’s minor league system since 2009 and batted .308 for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2016.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 12 to Boston’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. The team’s first official workout is set for Feb. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images