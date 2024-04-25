Why Red Sox Did Not Stick To Masataka Yoshida Return Plan

Alex Cora on Wednesday didn’t take kindly to curiosity about Masataka Yoshida’s recent absences. The Red Sox manager also stressed the second-year big leaguer would be back in Boston’s starting lineup Thursday.

That proved not to be the case, however.

Boston opened its series finale in Cleveland with Yoshida on the bench for the fourth consecutive contest. But as Cora revealed to the media before first pitch at Progressive Field, the lineup decision had nothing to do with Yoshida himself.

Rafael Devers, who returned from a knee injury Wednesday night, was supposed to start at third base for the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. But when Devers was deemed not well enough to play the field, Cora decided to slot the superstar slugger into the DH spot. Yoshida, who Boston clearly is hesitant about sticking in the outfield, was the odd man out.

The 30-year-old has not started a game for the Red Sox since last Saturday’s win in Pittsburgh. Yoshida also has struggled a bit in limited playing time thus far, batting .250 with two home runs and 10 RBIs across 72 at-bats to date.

Boston on Friday will return to Fenway Park, where it’s set to host the Chicago Cubs for a three-game weekend series.