Red-Hot Blue Jackets Enter Game Vs. Bruins On 14-Game Point Streak

by on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 7:24PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets have the best record in the NHL. Their 50 points are one ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

One reason for this impressive point total is Columbus’ 14-game point streak (13-0-1), which it’ll look to extend Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.

Check out an in-depth look at the Blue Jackets' streak in the video above, as seen on "Bruins Overtime Live."

