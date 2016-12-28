Red-Hot Blue Jackets Enter Game Vs. Bruins On 14-Game Point Streak

Share this:

The Columbus Blue Jackets have the best record in the NHL. Their 50 points are one ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

One reason for this impressive point total is Columbus’ 14-game point streak (13-0-1), which it’ll look to extend Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.

Check out an in-depth look at the Blue Jackets’ streak in the video above, as seen on “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images