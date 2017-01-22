Drew Pomeranz Received Stem Cell Injection In Elbow After Playoffs

Share this:

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz received a stem cell shot in his elbow/forearm following the Red Sox ALDS loss to the Cleveland Indians.

The Red Sox lefty was scratched from a start at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 29 and pitched out of the bullpen during the playoffs. Pomeranz discussed the shot with MassLive on Saturday at the Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn.

The Red Sox acquired Pomeranz at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline from the San Diego Padres in exchange for top pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza. Pomeranz went 3-5 after the trade to Boston with a 4.59 ERA. The Padres were disciplined by Major League Baseball for giving the Red Sox incomplete medical records in the trade for Pomeranz, but Boston elected not to rescind the trade.

The left-hander is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation during spring training.

