James Harden Gets Flagrant Foul For Hitting Celtics’ Jonas Jerebko In Face

Things got a little chippy toward the end of Wednesday night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

With the Celtics up by two with just over five minutes left, Rockets guard James Harden drove to the hoop and flailed his arms in an attempt to draw a foul. One of his wayward hands connected with Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko’s mouth, drawing a fair amount of blood.

Take a look at the sequence.

Jonas Jerebko gushing with blood after hard smack from James Harden pic.twitter.com/zrNGGuKEDs — Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) January 26, 2017

Harden was assessed a flagrant foul while Jerebko had to head to the locker room for medical attention for his bloodied lip.

It is "anticipated" that Jonas Jerebko will receive four stitches to his upper lip as a result of the shot he took from James Harden. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 26, 2017

Isaiah Thomas would sink both free throws to give the C’s a four-point cushion.

This proved to be a key moment as the Celtics closed the game on a 22-13 run after the incident.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images