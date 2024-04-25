Game 3 against the Miami Heat can not come quick enough for Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis’ performance was problematic for the Celtics in Boston’s 111-101 loss to the Heat in Game 2 on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The 7-foor-2 big man scored just six points on 1-for-9 shooting, including missing all four of his attempts from beyond the arc. He did collect eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks but was an atrocious minus-32 for the game.

“I didn’t have a good offensive game at all,” Porzingis told reporters following Celtics practice at the Auerbach Center on Thursday, per NBC Sports Boston.

Porzingis, who tallied 18 points in Game 1, is now looking to makeup for his horrendous showing. And after clearing his head, Porzingis promised that the Celtics would get a much better version of himself when he takes the floor for Game 3.

“I almost like to get away from basketball a little bit. Just rest,” Porzingis said. “I always do my same routine. Nothing changes for me. Good game, bad game, I stay the same. We just looked at the things — what we can do better. I looked at my possessions. I’ll make sure I’m better offensively 100%.”

The Celtics could sure use that from Porzingis with the best-of-seven first-round series with the Heat knotted up at 1-1 and Miami possessing plenty of confidence with the next two games coming on its home court.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center for Game 3 between the Celtics and Heat is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.