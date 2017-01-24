NHL

Watch Johnny Gaudrea Get Walloped By Leo Komarov’s Bone-Crunching Hit

by on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 10:11AM
851

Leo Komarov reminded Johnny Gaudreau that pain is one of hockey’s necessary evils.

Komarov rocked Gaudreau with a huge check Monday in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames. The second-period hit left Gaudreau woozy on the ice, as Calgary’s Mark Giordano sought retribution against Komarov.

Despite both dropping the gloves, Komarov and Giordano received minor roughing penalties — not fighting majors — for their actions.

Gaudreau temporarily left the game but would later return.

Afterward, he bore no grudge against Komarov.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN