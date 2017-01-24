Watch Johnny Gaudrea Get Walloped By Leo Komarov’s Bone-Crunching Hit

Share this:

Leo Komarov reminded Johnny Gaudreau that pain is one of hockey’s necessary evils.

Komarov rocked Gaudreau with a huge check Monday in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames. The second-period hit left Gaudreau woozy on the ice, as Calgary’s Mark Giordano sought retribution against Komarov.

Despite both dropping the gloves, Komarov and Giordano received minor roughing penalties — not fighting majors — for their actions.

Gaudreau temporarily left the game but would later return.

Afterward, he bore no grudge against Komarov.

"I feel fine. It's a part of hockey – you're going to get hit sometimes." – Johnny Gaudreau — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 24, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images