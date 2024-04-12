Bruins’ Don Sweeney Tabbed As Top Executive For Team Canada

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has been entrusted with a fairly large responsibility, as he’s now in charge of putting together (perhaps) the most talented team in the history of hockey.

Team Canada has some pretty high expectations, huh?

Sweeney was named general manager of Team Canada for the 2025 NHL “4 Nations Face-Off” tournament and assistant general manager for Canada’s 2026 Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team on Friday.

Don Sweeney has been named general manager of Team Canada for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and assistant general manager for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.



Congratulations, Don!



“I am both honored and appreciative of the opportunity to be a part of Hockey Canada,” Sweeney said Friday, through a team-provided press release. “Having the trust of Doug Armstrong, Katherine Henderson and Pat McLaughlin as well as working with Jim Nill, Ryan Getzlaf, Scott Salmond, and others, including all the proud Canadian players, will be an incredible life experience. We will work hard to put together the best teams to proudly represent Canada and to compete at the highest level to accomplish one goal. I want to thank the Jacobs family and Cam (Neeley) in supporting my role with Hockey Canada.”

Sweeney will have quite the pool to choose from, as it’s no secret Canada is home to some of the best hockey talents on the planet.

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, Connor Bedard and Cale Makar are all expected to be part of Team Canada, rivaling the insane 2016 squad that competed in the World Cup of Hockey.

The “4 Nations Face-Off” essentially is the successor to the World Cup of Hockey, and will feature teams from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. Who knows? Boston might even be home to some of the games Sweeney’s team will compete in.