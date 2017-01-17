LeBron James Counts His Rings For Warriors Fans During Cavs’ Blowout Loss

Share this:

News flash: LeBron James has three NBA championship rings.

The basketball superstar reminded Golden State Warriors fans of this fact Monday night at Oracle Arena during the Cleveland Cavaliers blowout loss. Video cameras captured James’ moment of trash talk, which was less heralded than his infamous flop but is doing the rounds on the internet.

The Warriors’ 35-point victory was their first over Cleveland since Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Clevland won the last three games of that series to claim last season’s title and won the this season’s first meeting on Christmas Day.

Warriors fans heckled James throughout, and the hosts had the last laugh.

But let the record show James also had one on a night Cavs fans would rather forget.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images