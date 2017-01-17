Draymond Green Knocks Down, Mocks LeBron James During Cavs-Warriors Game

Share this:

Things got a little chippy during the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

With the Warriors leading by 17, Cavaliers forward LeBron James had the ball in the open court when Golden State forward Draymond Green made sure he wouldn’t get to the hoop.

Warriors' Draymond Green hard fouls Cavaliers' LeBron James & then mocks his flailing (all angles) pic.twitter.com/rzOTYiXhFt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017

Green didn’t take kindly to the fact that James might have embellished once he hit the ground, and he mocked the Cavs star to the home crowd.

It certainly looked like Green came in hard with his forearm, and James being the savvy veteran sold it well. Green was assessed a flagrant foul after the play was reviewed.

Green and James have a history going back to the 2016 NBA Finals when Green struck James below the belt in Game 4, earning him a one-game suspension during the Warriors 3-1 series collapse.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images