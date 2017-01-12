Mark Hunt Files Civil Lawsuit In Response To Brock Lesnar’s Failed Drug Tests

Share this:

Mark Hunt fought Brock Lesnar in the octagon at UFC 200, and now he’ll be fighting him in court.

ESPN reports that Hunt filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against Lesnar, UFC and UFC president Dana White. The lawsuit alleges the defendants “affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit.” Hunt is reportedly seeking damages “in the millions” as a result of Lesnar’s two failed drug tests prior to their UFC 200 bout.

Hunt believes the UFC needs to be held accountable for their handling of Lesnar’s failed tests.

“I want the UFC to understand it’s not OK to keep doing what they’re doing,” Hunt told ESPN. “They’re allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s (Lesnar) a cheater, and they didn’t.”

“What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday?,” he told ESPN. “The message is, ‘You just have to cheat like this and it’s OK.’ In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It’s hurt the business, so it’s even worse. They need to be held accountable for this.”

Hunt is claiming that UFC was well aware of Lesnar’s return at UFC 200, in which they would have had ample time to put him in the four-month testing window prior to fight night. Within the lawsuit, Hunt stated that the UFC’s handling of the situation jeopardized his safety all for the sake of personal profit.

Hunt is expected to return to the octagon to face Alistair Overeem on Mar. 4 at UFC 209.

