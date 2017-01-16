Penguins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Washington Capitals come into Monday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins riding a nine-game win streak. The Capitals have taken over first place in the NHL ahead of their showdown with Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have lost three straight but own the league’s best home record at 18-2-2.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Capitals online.

When: Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images