The Boston Bruins’ offense was the story during their 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask also held up his end of the bargain by turning away 14 shots, none of which were more impressive than his save on Blues forward Nail Yakupov in the first period.

Hear NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley break down the stop in the DCU Save of the Day above.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images