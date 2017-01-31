Vikings’ Eric Kendricks Gladly Goes Against Grain In Picking Falcons Over Patriots

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — NFC loyalty is alive and well at Super Bowl LI, even if New Englanders won’t like it.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks visited NESN.com’s Radio Row set Tuesday and explained why he likes the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the New England Patriots this weekend — even if that puts him in the minority.

“I gotta go with the underdog,” Kendricks told Rachel Holt. “I’ve got to go against the grain a little bit.”

Watch the video above to see Kendricks’ full interview, including how it felt to take down Peyton Manning for his first NFL sack.