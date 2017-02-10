Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Earns First Win As NHL Head Coach In More Than 10 Years

Share this:

It’s been a long time between wins as an NHL head coach for Bruce Cassidy.

Boston’s interim bench boss, who took on that role after Claude Julien was fired Tuesday, picked up his first win of the season Thursday night when the Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at TD Garden. Cassidy’s last NHL win came in the 2003-04 campaign when he was the head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Check out his reaction to Thursday’s victory in the video above, as seen on “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images