Bruins Wrap: Boston Earns 4-3 Win Vs. Canucks On David Pastrnak’s Last-Minute Goal

It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Boston Bruins will take it.
The Bruins hosted the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, and it didn’t get off to the best start. Canucks center Bo Horvat scored five minutes into the game, and it looked as though the B’s backup goaltender struggles would continue with Anton Khudobin in net. But Kevan Miller put Boston on the board, and Frank Vatrano scored in the final seconds of the opening period to give the Bruins a lead.
That quickly disappeared, though, and the Bruins’ mistakes set up a 3-3 tie with overtime looming. But luckily for Boston, winger David Pastrnak saved the day with two minutes left in the game and handed the Bruins a 4-3 win.
Here’s how it all went down.
SLOPPY SECOND
The Bruins were hot and cold throughout Saturday’s game, but it was the second period when things really went awry. After what ended up being a pretty strong first frame, the Bruins faltered, giving up 15 shots on goal while Boston had just three. One of those shots went past Khudobin — who did an admirable job despite being pelted with Vancouver pucks — and the Bruins lost the slim lead they had after the first.
VATRANO FRANKLY A STAR
Vatrano was a star of the game for the first time, and he deserved it. The 22-year-old center had two assists — one on Miller’s goal in the first and another on Colin Miller’s goal in the third — and David Krejci helped him score on this sweet one-timer to give the B’s the lead at the end of the first.
MILLER TIME
The Bruins’ defense didn’t look great defensively, but they accounted for half of Boston’s goals. Kevan Miller puts the Bruins on the board, and Colin Miller scored a goal of his own with a rocket in the third period.
Not all the Millers were so lucky, however, as both of those were scored on Canucks goalie Ryan Miller.
PASTRNAK REACHES 100
Not only did Pastrnak’s goal save the game for the Bruins, but it also happened to be the 20-year-old’s 100th NHL point. Here’s the shot, in all its glory.
UP NEXT
The Bruins remain at home Sunday to face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP