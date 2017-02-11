Bruins Wrap: Boston Earns 4-3 Win Vs. Canucks On David Pastrnak’s Last-Minute Goal

Share this:

It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Boston Bruins will take it.

The Bruins hosted the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, and it didn’t get off to the best start. Canucks center Bo Horvat scored five minutes into the game, and it looked as though the B’s backup goaltender struggles would continue with Anton Khudobin in net. But Kevan Miller put Boston on the board, and Frank Vatrano scored in the final seconds of the opening period to give the Bruins a lead.

That quickly disappeared, though, and the Bruins’ mistakes set up a 3-3 tie with overtime looming. But luckily for Boston, winger David Pastrnak saved the day with two minutes left in the game and handed the Bruins a 4-3 win.

Here’s how it all went down.

SLOPPY SECOND

The Bruins were hot and cold throughout Saturday’s game, but it was the second period when things really went awry. After what ended up being a pretty strong first frame, the Bruins faltered, giving up 15 shots on goal while Boston had just three. One of those shots went past Khudobin — who did an admirable job despite being pelted with Vancouver pucks — and the Bruins lost the slim lead they had after the first.

VATRANO FRANKLY A STAR

Vatrano was a star of the game for the first time, and he deserved it. The 22-year-old center had two assists — one on Miller’s goal in the first and another on Colin Miller’s goal in the third — and David Krejci helped him score on this sweet one-timer to give the B’s the lead at the end of the first.

Krejci slips the pass ➡️ @Frank_Vatrano fires the one-timer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4NXiBiva6B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 11, 2017

MILLER TIME

The Bruins’ defense didn’t look great defensively, but they accounted for half of Boston’s goals. Kevan Miller puts the Bruins on the board, and Colin Miller scored a goal of his own with a rocket in the third period.

Kevan Miller doing what he does best, scoring goals, tying the game at 1 Wait, what? Did I just type that?https://t.co/8WJ3iW0raM — Chris Abraham (@CrzyCanucklehed) February 11, 2017

Absolute cannon from Colin Miller pic.twitter.com/6T9r8WJBnE — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 11, 2017

Not all the Millers were so lucky, however, as both of those were scored on Canucks goalie Ryan Miller.

PASTRNAK REACHES 100

Not only did Pastrnak’s goal save the game for the Bruins, but it also happened to be the 20-year-old’s 100th NHL point. Here’s the shot, in all its glory.

David Pastrnak scores with 2 minutes left to put the Bruins up 4-3#Canucks pic.twitter.com/gUPbsXPM0N — Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) February 11, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins remain at home Sunday to face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images