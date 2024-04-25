The Bruins needed to make a statement following a letdown in Game 2 at TD Garden, and captain Brad Marchand delivered for Boston to put it up 2-1. However, the B’s know not to take anything for granted.

Marchand scored the go-ahead goal after the Toronto Maple Leafs tied up Game 3 at two apiece. The Bruins captain helped set the tone in the third period to give the Black and Gold the one-game advantage in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

You would think the Bruins were riding high on the momentum a day after stealing home ice, but head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday that he’s not a big believer in the concept. He noted Toronto should have had the momentum after its third period in Game 2, but the advantage was not clearly shown.

NESN host and sideline reporter Adam Pellerin told NESN.com that the theme of “gratitude” is clear across the Bruins lineup. Players understand the position they are in and how huge the Original Six rivalry is. The feeling of being up 2-1 in the series obviously is great, but the players understand anything can happen in the playoffs. William Nylander reportedly could return in Game 4 on Saturday, so Boston will need to be ready for any obstacle in its path.

That feeling of “gratitude” was expressed by James van Riemsdyk before Game 3 on Wednesday. The veteran forward was a healthy scratch in the first two games of the series, but van Riemsdyk knew the team had to come first and understood you always have to be ready to step up when the postseason comes around.

The Bruins will continue with their “stay-in-the-moment” attitude with two days of rest in between Games 3 and 4. A win Saturday at Scotiabank Arena for Boston means it would command a 3-1 series lead with a chance to close out the first-round matchup at TD Garden.