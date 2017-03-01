Could Radim Vrbata Be Next Coyotes Player Dealt Before Trade Deadline?

Share this:

The Arizona Coyotes have been very active ahead of Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline. On Tuesday, the Coyotes traded centers Martin Hanzal and Ryan White to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for draft picks, and Radim Vrbata could be the next Coyote on the move.

The 35-year-old right wing still is a productive player and is riding a nine-game point streak heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

For more information about Vrbata’s future with the Coyotes, check out the video above from “Bruins Faceoff Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images