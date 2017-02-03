Dana White Offers Super Bowl Comparison For Likelihood Of McGregor-Mayweather

Share this:

HOUSTON — It’s safe to say Dana White still can’t imagine a superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. ever taking place.

White stopped by Radio Row on Friday to discuss several topics, including the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava asked him about a potential McGregor-Mayweather bout, and the UFC president suggested there’s a better chance of him serving as Tom Brady’s backup this Sunday.

Since it’s hard to imagine Jimmy Garoppolo being bumped down the Patriots’ depth chart in the coming days, this is bad news for folks hoping to see The Notorious and Money square off in the near future.

To hear more from White, check out the video above.