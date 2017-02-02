David Meltzer Explains Why ‘There’s No Negotiation’ With Bill Belichick

Share this:

HOUSTON — Not many people know what it’s like to negotiate with Bill Belichick — mostly because those who have done so aren’t telling the rest of the world the gory details.

But David Meltzer, CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, has the inside scoop on negotiating with the New England Patriots head coach.

“It’s like talking to your dad, when there is no negotiation,” Meltzer explained to NESN.com’s Rachel Holt. “It’s, ‘Because I told you so.’ Those are the types of answers Bill gives you.”

Hear more from Meltzer, who dropped by NESN.com’s set on Super Bowl LI Radio Row, in the video above.