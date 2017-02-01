Geoff Schwartz Thinks Patriots Could Cut Ties With Rob Gronkowski

Share this:

HOUSTON — Bill Belichick runs a tight ship, so perhaps nothing should surprise us when it comes to the New England Patriots.

That said, it would be somewhat shocking if the Patriots cut ties with Rob Gronkowski, like NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz suggested they might if they defeat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

Schwartz, of course, was just speculating Wednesday when he told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Radio Row that Gronk might become the next significant casualty of Belichick’s roster maneuvering. But the bigger point stands that the Patriots aren’t afraid to let go of big names — perhaps even Gronk — even if some moves initially are met with skepticism by the organization’s fan base.

Schwartz also explained why the Patriots are “The Forgotten Team” going into their Super Bowl matchup with the Falcons. Check out the video above for more.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images