Here’s Why John Randle Is Eager To See Patriots’ Super Bowl Game Plan

HOUSTON — The New England Patriots aren’t afraid to dig deep into their playbook, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia likely will need to get creative Sunday against Matt Ryan and Atlanta Falcons’ high-powered offense.

That’s one of the reasons Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle is looking forward to Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. The Patriots always seem to pull the right strings in big games, and Randle, who chatted Wednesday with NESN.com’s Michael Vernava on Radio Row, is eager to see what Bill Belichick and Co. have in store for this weekend’s winner-take-all showdown.

Randle also looked back on his Brett Favre commercial in which the legendary defender chased around a chicken. Check out the video above to hear the complete conversation.