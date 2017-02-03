NASCAR Drivers Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace Reveal Their Favorite Apps

Share this:

HOUSTON — Few young drivers possess as much potential on the track as Ryan Blaney and Darrell Wallace Jr. But the two up-and-coming NASCAR drivers also have plenty of expertise in the social media realm.

Blaney and Wallace swung by NESN.com’s set on Super Bowl LI Radio Row, where they discussing the new Monster Energy Cup Series rules package and what it’s like to race against each other as friends.

Once they got the serious stuff out of the way, they also revealed their favorite phone apps and explained to NESN Fuel’s Michaela Vernava why they think Pokemon Go ultimately died a swift death.