Paul Pierce Reflects On Time With Celtics In Emotional Video

Paul Pierce’s final trip to Boston as a player was an emotional one.

The future Hall of Famer, who played 15 seasons with the Boston Celtics, is retiring from the NBA at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign and has been documenting his final season via video on The Player’s Tribune.

His latest entry, which was posted Wednesday, reflects on his time with the Celtics and his preparation for his final game in Boston as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Check out the video titled “I Called Game: Always a Celtic” below.

Pretty great stuff from Pierce.

Oh, and he did start his final game at TD Garden, receiving a standing ovation and nailing a 3-pointer in the final seconds to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images