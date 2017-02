Share this:

The Boston Bruins led 3-2 in the second period and were fortunate enough to go on a power play with a chance to extend their advantage.

Instead of widening the gap, the B’s nearly allowed the Sharks to tie the game with a short-handed goal. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask stopped Joel Ward on a 2-on-1 rush to keep Boston in front.

