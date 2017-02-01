Valentina Shevchenko Eyeing Amanda Nunes’ UFC Title As Rivalry Heats Up

Share this:

HOUSTON — Valentina Shevchenko’s goal is clear.

Shevchenko is coming off a win Saturday night over Julianna Pena, and she already is eyeing a rematch with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who recently took down Ronda Rousey after winning the title from Miesha Tate at UFC 200.

Shevchenko, who owns a 14-2 record, lost to Nunes at UFC 196 last March, but she feels like she’s much more prepared to take down the current champ this time around.

Check out the video above to hear more from Shevchenko, who chatted Wednesday with NESN.com’s Michael Vernava on Radio Row in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI.

