Watch Ducks’ Antoine Vermette Blatantly Slash Official, Get Ejected

There are many ways to express your displeasure toward a referee. We do not recommend Antoine Vermette’s way.
The Anaheim Ducks forward apparently had beef with an official after a third-period face-off in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. But rather than speak to him about it, Vermette decided to wind up and whack the linesman with his stick.
Yeah, you can’t do that.
Unsurprisingly, Vermette was given a 10-minute game misconduct and immediately ejected. But his punishment might not end there. According to the NHL rule book, any player who “deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner” faces an automatic suspension of no fewer than 10 games.
Ducks coach Randy Carlyle argued after Anaheim’s 1-0 win that Vermette didn’t intend to injure the official — more of a “friendly slash,” perhaps.
But this was pretty blatant, so it’s hard to imagine Vermette skating without any discipline after his bone-headed decision.
Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images
