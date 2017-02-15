Watch Ducks’ Antoine Vermette Blatantly Slash Official, Get Ejected

Share this:

There are many ways to express your displeasure toward a referee. We do not recommend Antoine Vermette’s way.

The Anaheim Ducks forward apparently had beef with an official after a third-period face-off in Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. But rather than speak to him about it, Vermette decided to wind up and whack the linesman with his stick.

I still cannot believe an NHL player slashed an official. Intentionally. pic.twitter.com/4y8ObDEjeP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 15, 2017

Yeah, you can’t do that.

Unsurprisingly, Vermette was given a 10-minute game misconduct and immediately ejected. But his punishment might not end there. According to the NHL rule book, any player who “deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner” faces an automatic suspension of no fewer than 10 games.

Hearing report from ANA/MIN lists Vermette slash on linesman as Category 2, which carries 10-game suspension. He has the right to appeal. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 15, 2017

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle argued after Anaheim’s 1-0 win that Vermette didn’t intend to injure the official — more of a “friendly slash,” perhaps.

RC also said Vermette wasn't vicious and did it without malice but later added, "He touched the official. So what are you going to do." — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 15, 2017

But this was pretty blatant, so it’s hard to imagine Vermette skating without any discipline after his bone-headed decision.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images