Watch Mookie Betts Dominate NBA All-Star Celebrity Bowling Tournament

Is there anything Mookie Betts can’t do?

The Boston Red Sox star outfielder is known for tracking down fly balls in right field, stealing bases with reckless abandon and blasting home runs onto Lansdowne Street, but on Friday he reminded everyone that he is just as dominant on the lanes as he is on the diamond.

Betts took part in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Clash at Chris Paul’s charity bowling tournament and he put on a show.

The All-Star right fielder bowled six straight strikes at one point and walked away with his arms raised before the ball even struck the pins in the bowling equivalent of a walk off.

Take a look in the video below.

Although Betts and his professional bowling teammate Tommy Jones didn’t take home the top prize, it’s hard to imagine anyone putting on a better show than the Red Sox star.

