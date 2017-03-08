Consumer Technology

Blind Calgary Flames Fan Watches Game With Help Of Amazing Technology

by on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 12:14PM
Watching professional hockey in person is exciting, fast and impressive. Sometimes, however, we take for granted our abilities to actually see the product on the ice.

Olivia Lettich, an 11-year-old Calgary Flames fan who was left legally blind at age two after developing eye cancer, was able to watch her first hockey game last Sunday, according to Sports Illustrated. Olivia was able to watch the Flames beat the New York Islanders thanks to a device that streams high-definition video of a person’s surroundings to a small screen placed in front of their eyes.

The impressive technology allowed Olivia to see some of the details of the fast-paced action.

“I was able to see the shots and the players’ numbers and it was fast,” Olivia told the Calgary Herald. “It’s super important because everyone else tells me what they see and sometimes I wish I could see it. These help a lot.”

The high-tech glasses were developed by  eSight, a Canadian company which specializes in developing technology to assist the visually impaired, according to the Herald.

