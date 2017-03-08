Blind Calgary Flames Fan Watches Game With Help Of Amazing Technology

Share this:

Watching professional hockey in person is exciting, fast and impressive. Sometimes, however, we take for granted our abilities to actually see the product on the ice.

Olivia Lettich, an 11-year-old Calgary Flames fan who was left legally blind at age two after developing eye cancer, was able to watch her first hockey game last Sunday, according to Sports Illustrated. Olivia was able to watch the Flames beat the New York Islanders thanks to a device that streams high-definition video of a person’s surroundings to a small screen placed in front of their eyes.

Olivia got to meet a few of her favourite #Flames after the win! pic.twitter.com/TYrNnm53xg — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 6, 2017

The impressive technology allowed Olivia to see some of the details of the fast-paced action.

“I was able to see the shots and the players’ numbers and it was fast,” Olivia told the Calgary Herald. “It’s super important because everyone else tells me what they see and sometimes I wish I could see it. These help a lot.”

The high-tech glasses were developed by eSight, a Canadian company which specializes in developing technology to assist the visually impaired, according to the Herald.