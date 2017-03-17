Brad Marchand And Connor McDavid Both MVP Candidates, Go Toe To Toe Thursday Night In Edmonton

Share this:

The Boston Bruins continue their four game road trip on Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Both teams each have MVP candidates on their roster with Brad Marchand on the Bruins and Connor McDavid on the Oilers. Marchand and McDavid each have 76 points which is good for a three way tie for the leagues most with Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.

After scoring his league leading 36th goal last night against the Calgary Flames, Marchand will look to add to that lead against the Oilers while going toe-to-toe with McDavid Thursday night.

For more information about Marchand and McDavid check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports