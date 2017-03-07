Bruins Will Not Raise Season-Ticket Prices For Second Consecutive Year

The Boston Bruins announced Monday that they will not be raising prices for current season-ticket holders who own tickets for personal use for the second consecutive year if they elect to renew for the 2017-18 NHL season.
The range of prices for season ticket-holder renewal is as follows, according to the Bruins’ release:
Loge Seat: $90-$155 per game
Balcony Seat: $48-$107 per game
The release states that season-ticket holders will receive an email Monday, which will include renewal information for the 2017-18 season as well as ticket information for the 2017 NHL playoffs.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP