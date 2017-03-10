Celtics Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have been on quite the roller coaster during their current western road trip.

The C’s have experienced the highest of highs, beating the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, but they also blew leads in two straight losses to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. They have one last game before they return to TD Garden, and it is anyone’s guess which Celtics team will show up against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite some of the recent issues, though, Boston only trails the hobbled Cleveland Cavaliers by two games, and it enjoys a one-game advantage over the Washington Wizards for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Denver, meanwhile, is clinging to the last playoff spot in the West despite its 29-35 record.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Nuggets online.

When: Friday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images